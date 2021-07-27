Force majeure declared at South African ports

South African logistics group Transnet declared force majeure at the country’s key container terminals following a cyber attack. The measure covers Durban, Ngqura, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town ports.

Transnet added on Tuesday that the force majeure is expected to be lifted soon as it made headway in restoring its IT systems. The state-owned firm noted that the terminals are berthing vessels as planned and are facilitating loading and discharge operations with the shipping lines.

“Some applications may continue to run slowly over the next few days, while monitoring continues. All operating systems will be brought back in a staggered manner, to minimise further risks and interruptions,” Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet network was hit by a cyber attack last Thursday crippling operations at South Africa’s major ports. The incident is said to be unrelated to this month’s violent unrest and rioting in protest against the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.