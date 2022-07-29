Former 2020 Bulkers boss Magnus Halvorsen becomes key shareholder in Green Energy Group 

A Norwegian fund controlled by the former 2020 Bulkers chief executive Magnus Halvorsen has taken a significant stake in Green Energy Group, formerly Seabird Exploration.

Green Energy Group moved to raise NOK80m ($8.2m) on Thursday through the issue of 26,699,600 shares at a price of NOK3. The net proceeds will primarily be used for the efficient mobilisation of the company’s vessels, while some will also go to working capital and general company purposes.

Companies connected to Halvorsen confirmed their willingness to subscribe for NOK25m, subject to a minimum allocation of NOK20m.

The Oslo-listed company revealed in a filing on Friday that MH Capital, chaired by Halvorsen, now holds a total of 6,666,700 shares, equal to 8.5% of the outstanding number of shares.

The number of shares held by the company’s top shareholder before the issue, Anderson Invest, remains unchanged at 5,874,934 shares, and its ownership in the company has consequently dropped to 7.5%.

Meanwhile, Green Energy Group has appointed its chief operating officer and interim CEO as the company’s new permanent chief executive.

Hamre has held the COO position since he joined the company in June 2018, and interim CEO since December 2021. He has spent more than 15 years in senior executive management positions, including managing director for GC Rieber Shipping Asia and chief commercial officer for GC Rieber Shipping.

In addition to the new CEO, Green Energy Group is also getting a new interim finance chief. The company has appointed Sveinung Alvestad to replace Erik von Krogh, who resigns from the position he has held since May 2020.