Former Gard executive to lead the Swedish Club

Thomas Nordberg has been appointed to succeed Lars Rhodin as managing director of the Swedish Club from January 1 2023, when Rhodin retires. Nordberg had previously worked at rival Scandinavian P&I club, Gard.

Nordberg commented: “The Swedish Club is highly respected in the industry as a combined P&I club and marine underwriter. I look forward to leading the club’s development in the years ahead, with a continued focus on added value for its members and other stakeholders.”