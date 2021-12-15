EuropeFinance and Insurance

Former Gard executive to lead the Swedish Club

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 15, 2021
Thomas Nordberg has been appointed to succeed Lars Rhodin as managing director of the Swedish Club from January 1 2023, when Rhodin retires. Nordberg had previously worked at rival Scandinavian P&I club, Gard.

Nordberg commented: “The Swedish Club is highly respected in the industry as a combined P&I club and marine underwriter. I look forward to leading the club’s development in the years ahead, with a continued focus on added value for its members and other stakeholders.”

