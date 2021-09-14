Former RWE Renewables boss joins BP

BP has appointed Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, a former chief executive of RWE Renewables, as its new executive vice president, gas and low carbon energy, and member of its leadership team. She will join BP on March 1, 2022, and replace Dev Sanyal, who will leave BP to pursue a new role elsewhere.

“Anja is exactly the right person for BP, at exactly the right time – a globally respected and deeply experienced leader in renewable energy with a proven track record of transforming and growing businesses,” said Bernard Looney, BP chief executive.

Dotzenrath led the development of RWE Renewables into one of the world’s largest renewable power companies and the second largest offshore wind player globally, integrating the renewables businesses of E.ON and Innogy into RWE to form RWE Renewables in 2019.

“I spent much of my career building renewables businesses and I’m thrilled about the opportunity ahead with BP. Its global reach, ambitious low carbon growth targets and vision for a net zero future are a great platform for making a material contribution to a more sustainable and inclusive energy future. By integrating gas, renewables, hydrogen and biofuels at scale we can build a world-leading business in low carbon,” stated Dotzenrath.

BP aims to develop 20 GW net of renewable assets by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. The company expects to invest around $2bn in low carbon energy in 2021, rising to $3-4bn in 2025 and aiming for around $5bn in 2030.