FOSCO makes cape entrance

Numerous broking reports report that low key Fujian based bulker owner, Fujian Ocean Shipping has snapped up its biggest ship today.

Sources say the ten-ship strong outfit has been seen offering on the 20-year-old 170,000 dwt vintage cape Alpha Era .

The ship is now reported sold at just below $8 m, close to the owner’s selling price. The ship was sold by one of Anna Angelicoussis Kanellakis’s shipowing arms, Alpha Bulkers.

Chinese bulker owners are actively bidding for vintage bulkers at the moment. Last week Splash reported that Jiangsu Steamship also made its entry into the cape sector, adding the 2003-built 171,015 dwt Aquaglory for around $9m from Greece’s Carras Hellas.