Fratelli Cosulich, RINA and SeaTech move to develop ammonia bunker vessel

Italy’s Fratelli Cosulich, compatriot classification society RINA and Singapore’s ship designer SeaTech Solutions have joined forces to develop an ammonia bunker tanker design.

The partnership will see SeaTech focus on the ship concept development and design while RINA will verify the compliance with the applicable rules, particularly those related to the handling of ammonia. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore will provide the operational data to support and validate the suitability of the ship design for commercial operations.

The move comes as ammonia gains traction as one of the potential zero-carbon fuels, with several ammonia dual-fuelled newbuilding orders being placed. The partners believe that having available bunkering facilities such as ammonia bunker tankers will be crucial to providing confidence to the shipping industry to embrace the alternative fuel.

Guido Cardullo, head of business development at Fratelli Cosulich Group, stated: “Ammonia will play a fundamental role in reducing shipping emissions and we believe it is our responsibility to make shipping increasingly respectful of the environment, in the interest of future generations.”