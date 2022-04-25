Fred Olsen Windcarrier enters French offshore wind installation market

Norwegian offshore wind turbine installation company Fred Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has been awarded a contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the transport and installation of 62 wind turbines on the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in French waters.

The deal is FOWIC’s first large transportation and installation project in France and will see the company mobilise one of its purpose-built jackup installation vessels during the spring of 2023.

“This is a very exciting project and an important milestone for us. The contract will continue to strengthen our relationship with Siemens Gamesa,” said Petter Faye Søyland, senior project manager, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

The 496 MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm is located 16 km off the northwest coast of France in Saint-Brieuc Bay in the English Channel. The wind farm is developed by Ailes Marines, fully owned by Iberdrola. This is the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Brittany to obtain all the necessary government permits for its construction and operation.

The installation will be carried out in 2023. When finished, the Saint-Brieuc wind farm will supply clean energy for 835,000 people.