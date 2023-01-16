EuropeTankers

Fredriksen spends another $70m beefing up his position at Euronav

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 16, 2023
John Fredriksen continues to toy with Euronav. The Norwegian shipping magnate has been pursuing the Belgian tanker giant for more than a year before pulling the plug on a proposed combination with his firm Frontline earlier this month, a decision that sent the Euronav stock price plunging.

This morning, Euronav revealed Fredriksen remains in the hunt, with his investment vehicle Famatown Finance acquiring an additional 5.127m shares for approximately $70m, bringing Fredriksen’s total shareholding in the Antwerp-based company to 20.31%. The Saverys family, who have controlled Euronav for most of the last 25 years, have the top shareholding, at around 25%.

Fredriksen watchers contacted by Splash today suggest the Norwegian will likely to continue to build up his stockholding in Euronav to 25% to thwart any attempt by the Saverys family to merge Euronav with their own Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB). Any entity reaching a threshold of 30% has to make a mandatory bid for Euronav, something neither the Saverys family or Fredriksen are likely to pursue.

Euronav’s share price shot up by 5% in early trading in Brussels this morning.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

