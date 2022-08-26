Fredriksen’s Northern Ocean awarded semi-submersible contract by Shell

Drilling contractor Northern Ocean, a spin-off of Northern Drilling, has been awarded a contract by Shell Upstream Namibia for 2009-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Bollsta .

The contact is scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter of 2022, and is has an estimated firm duration of twelve months with a further six-month option. The contract value is around $124m based on the firm period of the contract.

Odfjell Drilling, the rig’s operations manager, has begun reactivation activities and mobilisation preparation.

Northern Ocean has announced a private placement to raise $40m to fund the reactivation, working capital and for general corporate purposes. John Frediriksen’s Hemen Holding, which holds around 39% of the company’s shares, has firmly expressed its intention to subscribe to the placement and maintain its shareholdings.