EuropeOffshore

Fredriksen’s Northern Ocean awarded semi-submersible contract by Shell

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 26, 2022
0 24 Less than a minute
Northern Ocean

Drilling contractor Northern Ocean, a spin-off of Northern Drilling, has been awarded a contract by Shell Upstream Namibia for 2009-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Bollsta.

The contact is scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter of 2022, and is has an estimated firm duration of twelve months with a further six-month option. The contract value is around $124m based on the firm period of the contract.

Odfjell Drilling, the rig’s operations manager, has begun reactivation activities and mobilisation preparation.

Northern Ocean has announced a private placement to raise $40m to fund the reactivation, working capital and for general corporate purposes. John Frediriksen’s Hemen Holding, which holds around 39% of the company’s shares, has firmly expressed its intention to subscribe to the placement and maintain its shareholdings.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesAugust 26, 2022
0 24 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button