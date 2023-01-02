Frontline completes move to Cyprus

John Fredriksen’s Frontline has completed the transfer of corporate domicile from Bermuda to Cyprus.

Shareholders approved the move on December 20, which recently became effective with a temporary redomiciliation certificate issued by companies’ registrar in Cyprus.

The move was one of the contitional steps toward combining with Belgium-based tanker firm Euronav.

The new Cyprus-based Frontline plc is expected to make a voluntary conditional exchange offer for all outstanding shares of Euronav at an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline shares for 1 Euronav share.

Belgium’s Saverys family, which controls around 25% of Euronav, has repeatedly opposed the transaction, describing it as “unworkable and value-destructive”.