Fugro and IOVTEC awarded geotechnical contract in Taiwan

May 26th, 2020 Europe, Greater China, Offshore 0 comments

Dutch subsea and geotechnical specialist Fugro and Taiwanese subsea survey company International Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IOVTEC), who last month announced the formation of joint venture company Fugro IOVTEC, have been jointly awarded the contract for geotechnical site investigation at the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The project will utilise IOVTEC’s DP vessel Avatar Triumph and Fugro’s geotechnical vessel Fugro Voyager. The two companies will jointly provide a thorough site investigation and geotechnical survey prior to the construction phase of the project.

Vincent Tsai, managing director of IOVTEC, commented, “We’re delighted Hailong has chosen IOVTEC for this landmark project, and it also demonstrates their commitment to localisation. By utilising our in-country vessels and engineers and leveraging Fugro’s vast experience in geotechnical fields, we are able to provide an optimised local solution to the clients. We will continue to support the development of the Taiwanese market, training Taiwanese surveyors to deliver future projects.”

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

