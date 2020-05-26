Fugro and IOVTEC awarded geotechnical contract in Taiwan

Dutch subsea and geotechnical specialist Fugro and Taiwanese subsea survey company International Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IOVTEC), who last month announced the formation of joint venture company Fugro IOVTEC, have been jointly awarded the contract for geotechnical site investigation at the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The project will utilise IOVTEC’s DP vessel Avatar Triumph and Fugro’s geotechnical vessel Fugro Voyager. The two companies will jointly provide a thorough site investigation and geotechnical survey prior to the construction phase of the project.

Vincent Tsai, managing director of IOVTEC, commented, “We’re delighted Hailong has chosen IOVTEC for this landmark project, and it also demonstrates their commitment to localisation. By utilising our in-country vessels and engineers and leveraging Fugro’s vast experience in geotechnical fields, we are able to provide an optimised local solution to the clients. We will continue to support the development of the Taiwanese market, training Taiwanese surveyors to deliver future projects.”