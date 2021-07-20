Fugro awarded geotechnical contract in Vietnam

Dutch surveyor Fugro, as part of the consortium with Vietsovpetro and PTSC G&S, has won an offshore geotechnical contract from La Gan Wind, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Asiapetro and Novasia for the La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam.

Under the contract, Fugro will provide offshore geotechnical services utilising its regional geotechnical vessel, and deliver onshore soil laboratory testing and engineering studies. The initial scope of work will focus on geotechnical boreholes to expand understanding of the La Gan site’s geological features and to build up geological ground models.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s director for marine site characterisation in Asia-Pacific, said: “CIP and Fugro have worked closely on similar offshore wind projects in the region, especially in Taiwan, and this award to Fugro shows that our Triple-A approach of Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice is clearly recognised by CIP.”

The La Gan wind farm, with a potential capacity of 3.5 GW, will be one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms in Vietnam. It will be constructed in phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by 2026.