Fugro awarded long-term IRM contract by Seamec

Dutch subsea and seismic giant Fugro has been awarded a 3-year inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) contract by Seamec to support an asset management project for ONGC off the west coast of India.

Fugro will provide ROV services for three years, with a two-year option, from mid-June.

Naveen Mohta, president of operations and commercial at Seamec, said: “Fugro has been our trusted partner for a long time and we are confident that they will deliver on this contract with the expertise and reliability that we have come to expect.”

Fugro has provided Seamec with IRM, positioning and construction support solutions for the past eight years.