Fugro awarded new contract off Qatar

Dutch surveyor Fugro has been awarded a contract by QatarEnergy, formerly Qatar Petroleum, to deliver multi-year seabed geo-data acquisition and geo-consultancy services as part of the redevelopment of the Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam fields offshore Qatar.

Under the contract, Fugro will utilise three vessels, the Fugro Proteus, Pacific Grouse and Bourbon Enterprise, with a Fugro team of survey specialists who will perform a range of in-depth geotechnical and geophysical assessments, as well as establish environmental baseline data. Fugro’s team will be joined by geo-consultancy experts who will carry out foundation assessments and provide expert advice on pipe-soil interaction.

Fugro said it has committed a wide range of digital technologies to the Bul Hanine and Maydan Mahzam redevelopment projects, including digital data flow and processing, GIS dashboards and the full support of its newest remote operations centre in Doha, Qatar.