Fugro awarded Suedlink contract

Fugro has been awarded a contract by Vössing Engineers for geotechnical and water consulting services to support the route planning, permitting and installation of underground power cables on Germany’s new Suedlink powerline.

Due to be completed by 2028, the new Suedlink powerline will transport electricity generated by offshore wind in the north of Germany to meet demand in the south.

Fugro’s contract scope includes site investigation supervision, hydrogeological expertise and environmental support. Vössing Engineers will then use Fugro’s geo-data acquisition, and ground and environmental risk mitigation advice, to optimise the cable route layout to reduce costs, accelerate the schedule and ensure the successful implementation of the project.

“I am proud to be managing this important energy transition project. At Fugro, our knowledge and services are the foundation of the carbon-neutral and safe energy supplies contributing to a safe and liveable world. Our comprehensive consulting package, which allowed Vössing to form a single multidisciplinary team, was a major factor in Fugro winning this contract award,” said Dirk Brinschwitz, Fugro’s project manager.