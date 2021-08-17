Fugro awarded three-year IRM contract by Petrobras

Dutch subsea and seismic specialist Fugro has been awarded a three-year contract by Brazil’s Petrobras for subsea inspection, repair and maintenance services.

The contract will commence in the fourth quarter of this year, utilising 2015-built RSV Fugro Aquarius along with two Fugro-built ROVs.

The award follows the completion of a four-year contract for similar services using the same vessel.

Rogerio Carvalho, country manager of Fugro Brazil, commented: “Fugro is very pleased to receive this latest award, which shows once again our commitment to client focus. Our proven delivery excellence, together with the fuel efficiency of the Fugro Aquarius, allowed us to put forth a highly competitive commercial offer meeting all technical requirements of the tender. We look forward to continuing our success with Petrobras on this new contract and to consolidating our position within the Brazilian IRM ROV market, which has nearly doubled in capacity over the last year.”