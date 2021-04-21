Fugro secures Brazil contract with Jumbo

Netherlands-based Fugro has been awarded a contract by Jumbo Maritime for positioning and construction support services on deepwater Mero 1 field offshore Brazil.

Fugro is supporting Jumbo during installation of 35 subsea torpedo piles and 24 mooring lines down to water depths of 1,980 m. The infrastructure will be used to anchor the Mero 1 floating production unit and associated equipment.

The work is being performed onboard Jumbo’s 2008-built Fairplayer heavy lift crane vessel and is estimated to last 6 months.

Rogerio Carvalho, country manager for Fugro in Brazil, said: “Fugro’s global reach and advanced technology, combined with our resources and experience from the Netherlands and Brazil, were key to securing this contract.”

Mero field, located approximately 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, is under a production sharing agreement with the Libra Consortium, which comprises Petrobras as the operator (40%), Shell (20%), Total (20%), CNODC (10%) and CNOOC (10%).