Fugro wins Hornsea wind site survey contract

Dutch surveyor Fugro has secured a contract from Danish utility Ørsted for marine geotechnical site investigation at Hornsea Three and Hornsea Four offshore wind farm developments.

With operations set to run from May to August 2022, Fugro said it will be mobilising multiple vessels from its fleet to survey an area of challenging ground conditions and deliver large volumes of geo-data within the required project schedule, to enable foundation designs, and also help derisk the project’s future developmental phases.

Dennis Koenen, Fugro’s global director geo-data acquisition marine site characterisation, said: “Our site investigation services are crucial for ensuring the long-term performance of offshore assets, such as the Hornsea project. With an array of specialised vessels and equipment, we are committed to supporting the UK’s energy transition.”

Located off the east coast of England in the North Sea, the development is part of the broader Hornsea project, which includes the two current world’s largest offshore wind farms, Hornsea One and Two. Fugro has been involved in the development of the Hornsea project sites since 2011, completing a range of geophysical, geotechnical and environmental services.