Fund invests $145m for offshore wind infrastructure at Port of Esbjerg

Nordic infrastructure fund Infranode has partnered up with Port Esbjerg in Denmark to invest up to DKK1bn ($145m) into new port infrastructure facilities for the wind turbine industry.

The investment will go into port facilities for storage, preassembly and manufacturing of components for the offshore wind industry. Esbjerg is already a centre for offshore wind, with about 80% of the offshore wind capacity installed in Europe being shipped from Esbjerg.

Flemming Enevoldsen, chairman of Port of Esbjerg, commented: “We’ve found a strong, long-term partner with substantial insights in energy, port infrastructure and sustainability. With this new partnership, the city of Esbjerg, Port Esbjerg and Denmark will be even better prepared to seize opportunities to create green growth and new jobs in the massive expansion of offshore wind power in the North Sea as we approach 2030.”

Infranode says the investment will create up to 2,000 jobs.

“Esbjerg is uniquely positioned in a rapidly growing offshore wind market as well as in the North Sea, which plays a key role in Europe’s climate transition. We’re pleased to have this opportunity to play a part in building on that position and to create a setting for future green growth in the region. We want to play a part in propelling the industry to new heights,” said Niels Vallø, senior advisor at Infranode.