GasLog in for LNG carrier quartet at DSME

Greek liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping player GasLog has placed an order with South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for four newbuild 174,000 cu m vessels.

No price has been revealed for the quarter. Meanwhile, DSME announced on Wednesday that it had received orders from undisclosed North American shipowners for four 174,000 cu m ships worth around $850m. Splash reported earlier this week BW LNG’s orders with the South Korean shipbuilder for up to four ships of the same type.

GasLog said the newbuilds will be fitted with the latest generation MEGI engines and delivered in 2024 and 2025. The Piraeus-headquartered firm has a consolidated fleet of 35 LNG carriers, of which 17 are owned, three have been sold and leased back by GasLog under long-term bareboat charters, and the remaining 15 are owned by its subsidiary, GasLog Partners.