GasLog Partners fixes LNG carriers to TotalEnergies and Shell

GasLog Partners has inked two new time charter agreements with energy majors TotalEnergies and Shell.

The agreement includes a one-year time charter for the 2013-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier GasLog Sydney with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies. The charter for the tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) 155,000 cu m vessel will begin this week.

A subsidiary of Shell is taking the 2014-built LNG carrier Solaris for an approximately eight-month charter. The 155,000 cu m TFDE vessel will start immediately following the conclusion of its initial multi-year charter with Shell in late July 2021 and extend through the end of Q1 2022.

“The agreements are at fixed daily rates of hire at returns in line with the historic long-term average, underscoring the strengthening LNG carrier spot market observed so far this year,” stated Paul Wogan, CEO of GasLog Partners.

The Piraeus-headquartered firm operates a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cu m.