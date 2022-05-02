Gasunie teams with Vopak for hydrogen import terminals

Dutch state-owned energy network operator Gasunie and tank storage specialist Vopak have joined forces to develop future terminal infrastructure projects that will facilitate the necessary imports of hydrogen into Northwest Europe via Dutch and German ports.

The cooperation agreement includes import projects for hydrogen through green ammonia, liquid organic hydrogen carriers, and liquid hydrogen technologies. Vopak and Gasunie will focus on developing import infrastructure related to storage that enables further distribution of hydrogen to end users by means of pipeline, vessels, roads and rail.

Both parties have been working together in the Gate LNG-terminal in the Port of Rotterdam that came into operation in 2011. The move comes hot on the heels of the collaboration which also includes bulk handling firm HES International to jointly develop an import terminal for a hydrogen carrier in Rotterdam. The terminal, which will operate on the Maasvlakte under the name ACE Terminal, is expected to become operational in 2026.

“Open access logistics infrastructure that is available to all market parties is most effective, both from a cost and environmental footprint perspective. It can further accelerate the import and use of green energy to a wide range of end markets,” the companies said in a release, adding that they expect the first import streams to Germany and the Netherlands by 2025.