GC Rieber Shipping orders service operation vessels in Turkey
Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping has booked two service operation vessels (SOVs) at Cemre shipyard in Turkey with the first delivery expected in the first quarter of 2025.
The Oslo-listed shipowner and project house has established a stand-alone company for the vessels called WindKeeper with a total investment of about €110m ($109.6m).
The WindKeeper SOVs are based on small water area twin hull (SWATH) methodology and design, which according to GC Rieber, offers the offshore wind sector improved operability, ultra-low fuel consumption and the option of fully electric operations in the field.
“We believe WindKeeper will be a preferred alternative for this decade,” said Christoffer Knudsen, GC Rieber Shipping’s chief commercial officer.
The project and vessels are fully financed through a combination of equity and debt financing. Sparebanken Vest and Eksfin have provided long-term loans of a minimum €51m.
“Coming off close to a decade of downturn in the offshore industry, being able to finance and realise such a project on a stand-alone basis, further evidences the strong capacities of the project house,” added the company’s chief executive Einar Ytredal.
The order includes options for further two vessels.