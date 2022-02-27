Germany launches 1 GW offshore wind tender

The German Federal Network Agency is auctioning an area in the North Sea for the development of a 1 GW offshore wind farm planned for completion in 2027.

The regulator said that the bidder who registers the lowest subsidy requirement for a wind farm in the area will be awarded the contract, with the maximum value for bids being 6.4 ct/kWh. Bids must be submitted by September 1 of this year. The company that originally planned an offshore wind farm on the advertised site has a statutory right of entry, the agency said.

This is the second call for tenders in the so-called “central model”, for which the first call for tenders was issued last year. This model means that not only the funding and the grid connection capacity are tendered, but also the right to apply to the responsible Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) for planning approval for the development of the areas with an offshore wind farm. This agency examined the marine environment, the subsoil and the wind and oceanographic conditions for the area and the costs of the preliminary surveys will be passed on to the successful bidder after the contract has been awarded.