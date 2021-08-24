Global Maritime scores marine services contract with BP

Norway-based marine, offshore and engineering consultancy Global Maritime has landed a three-year framework deal with BP to provide specialist marine services for oil and gas developments as well as upcoming renewable energy projects.

The deal will include marine vessel assurance, engineering, project operations, HSSE and general marine consultancy. The company, which is majority-owned by private equity fund HitecVision, has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“For Global Maritime, this is a recognition of the marine competency and global operational support network provided by Global Maritime Group,” said Jonny Logan, CEO of Global Maritime.