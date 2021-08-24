EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Global Maritime scores marine services contract with BP

Adis Ajdin August 24, 2021
Norway-based marine, offshore and engineering consultancy Global Maritime has landed a three-year framework deal with BP to provide specialist marine services for oil and gas developments as well as upcoming renewable energy projects.

The deal will include marine vessel assurance, engineering, project operations, HSSE and general marine consultancy. The company, which is majority-owned by private equity fund HitecVision, has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“For Global Maritime, this is a recognition of the marine competency and global operational support network provided by Global Maritime Group,” said Jonny Logan, CEO of Global Maritime.

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

