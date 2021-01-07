Dry CargoEurope

Globus Maritime seals new charter for panamax bulker

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 7, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Globus Maritime

Greek owner Globus Maritime has secured a new time charter for 2005-built panamax bulker Moon Globe.

The new charter commences on January 21, and is for between three months and six months and valued at between $1.3m and $2.4m. The charter was not revealed.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We are very pleased that after this charter and in combination with our current Galaxy Globe charter, we have now secured what we expect to be about 40% of our projected fleet operating expenses for 2021 in what looks like a promising start to the year.”

Globus owns a fleet of six bulkers made up of four supramaxes, one kamsarmax and a panamax.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 7, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button