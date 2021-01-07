Globus Maritime seals new charter for panamax bulker

Greek owner Globus Maritime has secured a new time charter for 2005-built panamax bulker Moon Globe .

The new charter commences on January 21, and is for between three months and six months and valued at between $1.3m and $2.4m. The charter was not revealed.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We are very pleased that after this charter and in combination with our current Galaxy Globe charter, we have now secured what we expect to be about 40% of our projected fleet operating expenses for 2021 in what looks like a promising start to the year.”

Globus owns a fleet of six bulkers made up of four supramaxes, one kamsarmax and a panamax.