Globus Maritime seals new supramax charter

Greek dry bulk owner Globus Maritime has secured new a time charter for its 2010-built supramax Star Globe .

The Chinese-built vessel commenced its charter yesterday, with an unnamed client, for a period of five to eight months. The contract value will sit between $1.4m and $2.6m, depending on the length of charter.

Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus, commented: “We continue to take advantage of the upward trend in the market therefore, we are very pleased that after this charter and in combination with our previously announced charters of Moon Globe and Galaxy Globe, we have now secured what we expect to be about 50% of our projected fleet operating expenses for 2021.”

Globus owns a fleet of six bulkers.