Globus Maritime takes fleet to eight

Nasdaq-listed Globus Maritime has been linked to one more kamasarmax, a ship sold by Nissen Kaiun.
Earlier this month the Athanasios Feidakis controlled outfit was noted as the taker of the 2011-built, 80,000 dwt Nord Venus for $16.5m. VesselsValue notes in its latest weekly briefing that the fast-growing Greek bulker outfit has added the same-aged sister ship, named Navios Marco Polo, for the same price. If confirmed this vessel will bring the Globus fleet to eight ships.
New additions to the Globus fleet list are expected as it recently completed a $30m fundraiser via a direct offering and indicated it is in the market for more ships.