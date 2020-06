Home Sector Offshore Golden Energy Offshore secures contract extension from Wintershall June 10th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian OSV operator Golden Energy Offshore Services has secured a contract extension from Wintershall for 2005-built platform supply vessel Energy Swan .

The vessel has been chartered to Wintershall since 2013 and the latest contract will extend the current charter contract for another four months until November 30, 2020.

Wintershall also has options to further extend the contract.