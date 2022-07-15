Greek ports privatisation moves ahead

Greece’s ongoing port privatisation plans have turned to Alexandroupolis in the far northeast of the country near Bulgaria and Turkey.

A July 29 deadline has been set for bids to take over the port while investors are also being sought for the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa for which an August 5 deadline has been given.

Greece’s top two ports – Piraeus and Thessaloniki – were the first to be privatised, with Piraeus now controlled by China’s Cosco and Thessaloniki run by Belterra Investments.