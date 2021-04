John Angelicoussis, Greece’s largest shipowner in dwt terms, died on Saturday at a hospital in Athens, 20 days after suffering a severe heart attack.

The 72-year-old magnate took over the Angelicoussis Shipping Group in 1989 after the death of his father and grew it into one of the world’s largest shipping organisations.

Angelicoussis’s daughter, Maria, who has been acting CEO for the past three weeks, will now take the reins at the company.