Green light for close to 1.9 GW of offshore wind in Germany 

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has approved three areas in the country’s exclusive economic zone of the North Sea suitable for the development of 1.88 GW of new offshore wind capacity.

Specifically, the co-called area N-7.2, which is 85 km northwest of the East Frisian Islands, is to be put out to tender and auctioned off by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) in 2022 in accordance with the area development plan of the BSH. The 58 sq km project area supports wind turbines with an output of 980 MW, set to go into operation in 2027.

Meanwhile, the areas N-3.5 and N-3.6 of 120 sq km, with a possible combined wind turbine output of 900 MW, should be tendered and auctioned off in 2023, with wind power generation expected from 2028.

With an installed capacity of around 7.8 GW, Germany ranks third in the offshore wind sector, behind China and the UK. The country has raised the 2030 target from 20 GW to 30 GW and plans up to 40 GW by 2035 and 70 GW by 2045.