Grupo TMM appoints Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as its new CEO

September 3, 2020
Mexican shipowning and logistics company Grupo TMM has appointed Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Serrano Cuevas steps up from the role of VP in charge of the TMM Energy Division.

José Serrano Segovia, chairman of Grupo TMM, commented: “We pledge our support to Vanessa Serrano Cuevas and we are confident that her leadership abilities will contribute not only to the creation of new alliances and business partnerships, but also to consolidate the projects that we have been developing at Grupo TMM.”

Grupo TMM provides maritime, logistics and warehousing services, as well as ports and terminal management. According to VesselsValue, it owns a fleet of 30 vessels including 23 OSVs, three roros and two tankers.

