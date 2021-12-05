Guangxi Wuzhou Tongzhou orders chemical tankers at Chongqing Chuandong

China’s Chongqing Chuandong Shipbuilding Industry has forged a deal with compatriot owner Guangxi Wuzhou Tongzhou Shipping for the construction of two stainless steel chemical tanker newbuildings.

No price has been revealed for the 7,630 dwt pair, which takes Chongqing Chuandong’s chemical tanker project orberbook to six, with Cosco and China Shipping Chemicals Transportation previously ordering a pair each.

The 112.9 m long ships, classed by the China Classification Society (CCS), will deliver in 2023 and should meet both IMO Tier II and domestic C1 standards.

Established in 2001, Guangxi Wuzhou Tongzhou owns 15 chemical tankers with a total of 49,200 dwt, operating between the Pearl River Delta, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and various ports along the coast of China.