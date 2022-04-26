Guice Offshore adds three ships to fleet

Offshore vessel operator Guice Offshore (GO) has bolstered its fleet with the addition of three Jones Act-qualified vessels.

The Madisonville-headquartered company has acquired multi-purpose vessels Go Adventurer and Go Explorer and a platform supply vessel Go Crusader.

Guice Offshore has formed strategic partnerships along the US Gulf of Mexico and Eastern Seaboard, from South Florida to Connecticut, and maintains its vessels in accessible locations for quick response to the myriad needs of the many industries it serves.

All three ships are said to be fitted to address the widest array of needs in the growing US offshore wind industry, along with those in aerospace, renewable energy, oil and gas and government and military.

The company operates a fleet of 10 US-flagged vessels that includes Jones Act-compliant mini supply, multi-purpose and platform supply vessels. It also has a catering and offshore labor contractor subsidiary, GO Marine Services.