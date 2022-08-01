Hafnia tanker spills more than 2,000 gallons of bunker oil in Mississippi River

An LR tanker, Hafnia Rhine , owned by the Oslo-listed product tanker unit of BW Group, Hafnia, spilled more than 2,000 gallons of oil into the Mississippi River in the US.

According to the US Coast Guard, the Singapore-flagged vessel, built in 2008, discharged oil into the river last Thursday while bunkering a barge at Ama Anchorage near Kenner, Louisiana.

The oil spill was secured by the vessel’s crew, but Coast Guard pollution responders deployed to the scene estimated up to 2,100 gallons of fuel oil entered the water and contaminated at least 50 barges in the vicinity.

The National Response Corporation and Environmental Safety and Health Consulting Services were hired to help remove the oil from the water. A containment boom and a sorbent boom were placed around the affected area, including the contaminated vessels.

There have been no reports of impact on wildlife and the cause of the spill is still under investigation, the Coast Guard said.