Hannisdahl sets out on new asset management path

Joakim Hannisdahl has embarked on a new career path. One of shipping’s best known analysts is now in charge of a new asset management firm. Hannisdahl has switched from head of research at Cleaves Securities to head up Cleaves Asset Management. The focus of the new company is launching a shipping-focused long and short hedge fund where Hannisdahl will invest on an equal footing with other investors.

Hannisdahl has been ranked the number one shipping equity analyst globally by Bloomberg for the last three years. It was three years ago this month that Hannisdahl’s own firm, Gersemi Research, was bought out by Cleaves.

Hannisdahl has generated a 484% return within shipping since 2014.