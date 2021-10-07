EuropeFinance and Insurance

Hannisdahl sets out on new asset management path

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 7, 2021
0 117 Less than a minute
Cleaves Securities / YouTube

Joakim Hannisdahl has embarked on a new career path. One of shipping’s best known analysts is now in charge of a new asset management firm. Hannisdahl has switched from head of research at Cleaves Securities to head up Cleaves Asset Management. The focus of the new company is launching a shipping-focused long and short hedge fund where Hannisdahl will invest on an equal footing with other investors.

Hannisdahl has been ranked the number one shipping equity analyst globally by Bloomberg for the last three years. It was three years ago this month that Hannisdahl’s own firm, Gersemi Research, was bought out by Cleaves.

Hannisdahl has generated a 484% return within shipping since 2014.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 7, 2021
0 117 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button