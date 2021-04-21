Dry CargoEurope

Harren & Partner swoops for Conti’s last bulker

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 22, 2021
Harren & Partner

Germany’s Harren & Partner, via subsidiary Harren Bulkers, has acquired 2011-built post-panamax bulker Topas from Offen Group’s Conti.

The 92,700 dwt ship will be renamed Pablo and is the biggest ship in the Harren Bulkers owned fleet, which numbers 19 with this latest acquisition.

No sales price was revealed, however the ship is valued at around $18m by online pricing portal VesselsValue.

Conti is left with a single handy tanker after the sale, having also offloaded a pair of post-panamax sister ships to Oldendorff earlier this month. Harren & Partners has taken over the technical management of the two vessels, which have been renamed Constantin Oldendorff and Clemens Oldendorff.

Martin Harren, managing director of Harren Bulkers and Harren & Partner, said: “Our bulker division is becoming an increasingly important and larger part of our group. As such, it only makes sense that we would continue to grow our fleet strategically in the long term. The three Post-Panamax vessels are just the first step – one that will lay the foundation for acquiring more ships and expanding our fleet. Once again, our bank, the Ostfriesische Volksbank, proved to be a reliable partner to implement this project.”

