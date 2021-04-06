Harris Antoniou returns with new leasing company backed by the Latsis family

Veteran financier Harris Antoniou is back in business with a new leasing company based out of Jersey in the UK, with backing from the Latsis family, one of the most powerful names in Greek shipowning.

Antoniou, whose background includes stints with ABN AMRO and Amsterdam Trade Bank, has founded Neptune Maritime Leasing with the Lastis’ Latsco family office as anchor investor.

“Neptune is a growth-oriented maritime leasing platform with the mission to providing shipowners with access to a flexible financing tool in today’s capital restricted market and investors with secure access to an under-invested asset class with attractive real yield,” the new company stated in a release yesterday.

The strategy laid out by Antoniou is buy assets and get involved in sale and leaseback transactions across a diverse range of maritime sectors.

“Economic growth forces and the call to decarbonise mean that the industry’s structure and competitive landscape is about to change, increasing its needs for capital. We have the vision and resources to help aspiring European shipowners realise their growth ambitions and fleet renewal targets through our leasing company,” Antoniou commented.

Garbiella Kindert, Neptune’s board chair, added: “Maritime leasing is an uncorrelated asset class with no correlation to equities, bonds and other mainstream investment products and sectors. Given the large fragmented market and the growing demand for credit, maritime leasing offers an opportune entry point for investors. Leasing as an asset class offers typically stable long term cashflows, as well as first loss, asset cover and inflation protection.”