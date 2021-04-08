AmericasEnvironmentOffshore

Harvey Gulf converts another PSV to hybrid power

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 8, 2021
Harvey Gulf

Harvey Gulf International Marine is stepping up its environmental game by converting another platform supply vessel, the Harvey Champion, to run on both battery power and diesel.

The second in a series of ten ships Harvey plans to convert to hybrids, sports 754 kWh of battery power.

After the conversion, the Harvey Champion went to work for an oil and gas supermajor in the United States.

The New Orleans-based offshore vessels owner is now the only company in the US with both tri-fuel and dual-fuel vessels, and is also the only vessel operator using those vessels to support sustainable oil and gas projects.

