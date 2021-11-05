Havila Shipping offloads PSV

Norwegian OSV owner Havila Shipping has sold the platform supply vessel Havila Crusader to an undisclosed foreign owner, who will use the PSV outside the offshore sector.

Transaction details for the 2010-built PSV have not been made public. VesselsValue has put a $9.56m price tag on the Panama-flagged vessel.

The sale was completed at the requirement of the lender in accordance with the clauses of the restructuring agreement, Havila said in an Oslo Exchange filing. Havila acquired the PSV from Troms Offshore in 2010. The vessel has been laid up since June 2020.