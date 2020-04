Home Sector Offshore Havila Shipping seals new long-term PSV charter with Total April 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Havila Shipping has sealed a deal with Total E&P UK for 2010-built platform supply vessel Havila Commander .

The contract, which will commence mid-April in continuation of the vessel’s existing contract, is for a firm period of 18 months.

Havila Commander has been on contract to Total E&P UK since April 2012.