Havila Shipping wins a pair of new contracts

January 16th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norway’s Havila Shipping has won contracts for two of its vessels.

Havila Crusader, a 2010-built platform supply vessel, has entered into a contract with a UK oil company for two wells. The contract has an expected duration of one year, with options for seven wells estimated at over two years. Commencement is schedule within the next week.

The company has also secured contract work for 2010-built AHTS vessel Havila Jupiter in the North Sea. Commencement is scheduled for March, and the contract is for 70 days firm with options of up to 35 days.

