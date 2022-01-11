Heerema awarded UK North Sea decommissioning work by DNO

Dutch offshore services player Heerema Marine Contractors has secured a contract from Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO for the decommissioning of the Ketch and Schooner platforms in the UK’s Southern North Sea.

The platforms were installed by Heerema in the 1990s. Both platforms are tied-back to the Murdoch complex, which will also be removed by Heerema Marine Contractors. Under the contract, Heerema will carry out the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal (EPRD) of the platforms.

The Ketch platform is located at a water depth of 54 m, and the Schooner platform is located at a 71 m water depth. After removal, both structures will be reused or recycled up to 97%.