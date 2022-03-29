Heidmar’s Khanna makes renewables push

Techmar Services, part of the Heidmar group, has acquired a majority stake in UK-based wind installation and services company DHall Renewables (DHR).

Established in 2017, DHR provides pre-assembly, main assembly, commissioning, troubleshooting, and other services, including all statutory inspection work on wind turbine manufacturers and models both onshore and offshore. “Our technical expertise and industry experience combined with Techmar’s access to capital and geographical outreach will help us grow the footprint of DHR beyond our current markets and go global,” said Daniel Hall, CEO of DHR.

Techmar Services was established by Pankaj Khanna, the former CEO of OceanRig UDW and shareholder of Heidmar, to leverage the exponential growth in renewable energy and energy demand in general.

“I am pleased to announce today our entry into the renewables services sector. This has been a personal goal for some time, and today is the first step in this journey to decarbonisation. Given the geopolitical situation today, the rush to renewables is going to accelerate beyond what was expected even just a month ago. Wind energy offers a clean and abundant resource that can not only decarbonise the energy slate but also alleviate the reliance on geopolitically sensitive areas for fossil fuels,” Khanna asserted.