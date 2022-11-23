AmericasOffshore

Helix awarded FPU extension with Talos

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 23, 2022
Helix

Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions has secured a contract extension from an affiliate of Talos Energy for the 1986-built floating production unit Helix Producer I in the Gulf of Mexico.

The extension is for one year and is set to conclude on June 1, 2024, with Talos having the option to extend the contract annually.

The Helix Producer I is a ship-shaped FPU designed to produce hydrocarbons and export to shore via pipeline or tanker. The vessel has been processing production from the Phoenix field since 2010.

