Helix scores decommissioning contract in Brazil

Houston-headquartered offshore energy services firm, Helix Energy Solutions, has won a field decommissioning contract from Trident Energy do Brasil (Trident Energy). The project located offshore Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin is expected to commence in late 2022 for a firm period of 12 months with multiple options to extend. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Helix said it will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel, either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10,000 intervention riser system, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

“This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which include diversifying our client base in the region,” said Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organization backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.