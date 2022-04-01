Helix secures Gulf of Mexico well intervention contract with Shell

Houston-based offshore energy services firm Helix Energy Solutions has entered into a new multi-year contract with Shell to provide well intervention services in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract, Helix will provide either the Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semisub well intervention vessel, a 10,000 or 15,000 intervention riser system, remotely operated vehicles, and project management and engineering services to cover operations from fully integrated well intervention to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

The three-year contract includes an anticipated 75 days utilisation per year with the option to add additional utilisation days.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, stated: “Shell continues to be a valued customer of Helix. We appreciate their continued confidence in our fully integrated well intervention services, our commitment to safety and cost-effective and efficient solutions. We are confident in the efficiencies and value we bring to our customers, and this contract further signals the increasing demand for our services.”