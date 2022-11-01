Helix wins Shell decommissioning contract in Brazil

Offshore energy services player Helix Energy Solutions has been awarded a contract by Shell Brasil for deepwater well decommissioning in the Campos Basin.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields. The project is set to start in early 2024 and last for at least 12 months, with further options to extend.

Under the contract, the Houston-based firm will provide the riser-based well intervention vessel Q7000 , a 10,000 intervention riser system (IRS), and remotely operated vehicles.