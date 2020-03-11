Heung-A Shipping to commence KDB-led restructuring

Heung-A Shipping to commence KDB-led restructuring

March 11th, 2020 Asia, Operations, Tankers 0 comments

South Korean owner Heung-A Shipping has applied to start a debt restructuring in an effort to solve its debt crisis.

The board of the company has approved a debt restructuring scheme by its main creditor Korea Development Bank. Under the scheme, creditors will take control of the company and come up with measures to help the company stay afloat. Heung-A Shipping is hoping the restructuring would improve its financial situation and normalise business operations.

Heung-A Shipping, the fifth largest shipping company in South Korea, has been suffering consecutive losses since 2016. The company reported a net loss of KRW38.2bn ($32m) for the first three quarters of 2019, widened by nearly 50% year-on-year.

The company has been taking a series of measures to improve its financial status in the past couple of years, including selling a 90 percent stake of its container shipping business to compatriot owner Sinokor Merchant Marine last year.

Fairmont Partners, the controlling shareholder of Heung-A Shipping, failed to sell a 14.3% stake of Heung-A shares to Caris Kukbo last year.

Currently Heung-A Shipping operates 19 tankers.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.